11 Year Old Boy Survives Coronavirus In Lagos

An 11-year-old boy and three other COVID-19 patients were discharged from Lagos State Isolation facilities on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed.In a tweet, the Governor said all four patients were male and had tested negative for the virus.This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Lagos isolation facilities, the Governor said.He appealed to residents to stay at home and practice social distancing, while observing the highest standards of personal hygiene, especially hand-washing.“We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good,” Sanwo-Olu said.