Why Kano Boy And American Lover's Wedding Was Put On Hold

Published:

Share This

The proposed wedding between the 26-year-old Kano university student and his 46-year-old American girlfriend has been postponed till further notice over United States government’s policy on visa ban for Nigerians.The wedding was earlier scheduled for the end of this month, but had to be shifted indefinitely due to the visa ban to allow the woman explore other lawful alternatives for the relocation of her husband to the United States after their wedding in Kano. Speaking in a telephone, the will-be-groom’s father, Malam Suleiman Isah, said a new date would be announced as soon as the woman, Jeanine Sanchez, obtains the necessary papers for his son’s relocation to the US.The 26-year-old Isah Suleiman and Sanchez, a mother of two, started dating on instagram about a year ago until she visited the Panshekara home of her lover in January and proposed to get married to him and take him to the United States.Isah, a 200 level student of Geography Education at Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano had since declared interest to move to the United States to conclude his studies and build a family with the American. “The wedding will not hold in March as earlier planned because of the new policy of United States government on visa ban for Nigerians.However, the American woman is doing her best to explore other available opportunities to secure him papers as an American citizen. Once that is done we shall fix a new date for the wedding,” Isah’s father said. It would be recalled that the father had contacted the Department of State Services (DSS) to liaise with its American counterparts, the CIA and FBI, to conduct an in-depth investigation on the woman.Asked how far the inquiry has gone, Suleiman said the investigation was still in progress. He said he had spoken recently with the Kumbotso unit of the operatives and they reaffirmed their commitment to leave nothing that might jeopardize the safety of his child while abroad.