What El-Rufai Did Days Before Testing Positive To Coronavirus

Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor wrote on his Twitter handle on Saturday at 8:16PM that he is in self isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for someone that is not showing symptoms.El-Rufai is the second governor to test positive for the disease after Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi also tested positive. He appealed to the people of Kaduna to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced, adding that: “It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.”El-Rufail had laid back in the last one week and relegated his visibility to social media posts, the Deputy Governor of the State Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has been at the forefront of pronouncements of government’s decisions and measures being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. He had on March 18 attended a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, which Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who has also tested positive to the virus, also attended. The following day, El-Rufai attended a meeting of the National Economic Council.The next day, he joined his colleagues for a breakfast meeting with officials of the World Bank. On Monday, March 23, the governor held a state-wide broadcast on emergency measures taken to protect residents from Covid-19 in the state and directed civil servants from Level 12 and below to remain at home for the next 30 days. He also ordered the lockdown of markets except those who sell food and medicines. Governor El-Rufai also within the week chaired a high-level review meeting of the implementation of the extraordinary measures taken by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The meeting had in attendance his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe and other senior government officials but had maintained social distancing. He also visited the Abubakar Gummi market and other locations around the state to inspect the enforcement of market activities.Source:Daily Trust