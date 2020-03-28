US Govt Offers Nigerian Doctors,Nurses,Health Workers ,Others Immediate Free Visa To Work In US

Published:

Share This

Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the US Government had on Thursday asked medical professionals with an approved non-immigrant or immigrant visa petition from across the world, including Nigeria, to approach the nearest embassy and apply for a work visa.“We encourage medical professionals with an approved US non-immigrant or immigrant visa petition (I-129, I-140, or similar) or a certificate of eligibility in an approved exchange visitor programme (DS-2019), particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to review the website of their nearest embassy or consulate for procedures to request a visa appointment,” the US Department of State said in a statement on its website.The US added that foreign medical professionals already in the country could have their visas extended one year at a time for up to seven years.Clarifying the statement further on Friday, the US Embassy Nigeria said in a Facebook post that only medical professionals with previously approved H or J petition would receive emergency visa appointments.The announcement came as the US became the country with the highest number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19.As of 9 pm on Friday, the US had surpassed Italy and China in the number of coronavirus cases, with over 100,000 persons being infected. Over 1,500 patients had died.