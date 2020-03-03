Two More Chinese Test Negative To Coronavius In Lagos

Published:

Two more foreign nationals suspected to be carrying the novel coronavirus from a high-risk country in Asia have tested negative in Lagos State.The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Monday at an advocacy meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Alausa.He explained that a series of medical examinations conducted on the two patients, who were brought from Ogun State over the weekend, did not show any sign of coronavirus infection.Sanwo-Olu, who spoke in Yoruba language, noted that the Incident Command Centre was satisfied with the recovery of the Italian national who tested positive to the virus on Friday last week.“We have called for this meeting as part of proactive measures we are taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus to our local communities,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.The governor added, “It is no more news that we are managing a case in Lagos, but the situation does not call for panic. One of the lessons we learnt during the outbreak of Ebola virus six years ago is that the grassroots was adequately sensitised and prepared.“We are bringing the lesson back in this period when we are dealing with another highly contagious virus. We don’t want to record any loss of life to this virus.”According to Sanwo-Olu, the state government places premium value on human life as this is the reason it has upgraded facilities at the bio-security centre and Infectious Disease Hospital to stop the spread of the virus.He believes better results can be achieved if the people at the grassroots are properly sensitised on how to protect their communities from the virus and other contagious diseases.