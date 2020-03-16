Suspension:Setback For Adams Oshiomhole As Court Of Appeal Postpones Hearing Of Suit

Published:

Share This

A Court Of Appeal sitting in Abuja has suspended a suit challenging the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as APC chairman.The panel led by Justice Stephen Adah rose up minutes after beginning the hearing on Monday .All parties involved will be communicated as a new panel will be constituted to hear the appeal suit .The crisis biting hard on APC hit the crescendo as a move by the appeal court to hear the verdict challenging the suspension of embattled chairman Adams Oshimhole was put off on Monday, March 16. Oshiomhole and his loyalists were reported to be at the court premises since 8am on Monday to know his fate but the panel to preside on the judgement led by Justice Stephen Adah rose up minutes after beginning the hearing.The panel said another jury will be constituted to hear Oshiomole’s appeal on a day which will be communicated to the parties involved.Oshiomhole was suspended as the chairman of the ruling party. The former Edo governor was told to cease from further calling himself the national chairman of APC pending the determination of the suit filed before the court seeking his removal.But in another separate judgement delivered in Kano on Thursday, March 5, the Federal High Court sitting in Kano dismissed the verdict which suspended Oshiomhole as party chair. The court pronouncement, which was delivered by Justice A Lewis-Allagoa in Kanos state, directed all the parties in the suit to maintain status-quo. Oshiomhole, who filed an appeal challenging Justice Danlami Senchi's verdict of March 4, has now said he will wait for the decision of the court and meet his lawyers on the next move.