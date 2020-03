Published:

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday directed the suspension of further sittings of the Supreme Court until further notice over the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the court, Hadiza Uwani Mustapha, the CJN said the suspension became necessary due to the influx of the court by lawyers and parties from various cities and states.“In the circumstances, further sittings of the Supreme Court are hereby suspended from Tuesday the 24th Day of March, 2020 until further notice,” the statement read. “However, judgments and rulings of the court shall be delivered as already adjourned,” he added.Also in a circular to all heads of state and federal judiciaries dated March 20, 2020, the CJN directed the closure of sittings for an initial period of two weeks in the first instance.