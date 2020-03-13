Sanusi Lamido Heads To Lagos After Release

Published:

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has said that the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi is on his way to Lagos State.Governor Nasiru El-Rufai told journalists on Friday during his visit to Awe where Sanusi was staying.He said that the dethroned Emir will be leaving for Lagos through Abuja.The Emir’s release from detention comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention.The ruling judge in the case, Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.