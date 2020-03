Published:

CKN News investigation has revealed the family of four that lost their lives at the Abule Ado explosionMrs Oby Iyoo, her husband, child and maid lost their lives in the blast.CKN News learnt that the Iyoo's are from Enugu Ukwu in Anambra State.Their house was terribly affected due to its proximity to the point of impact of the blastTheir bodies have been deposited at the mortuary.About 18 people have so far been confirmed dead from the incident