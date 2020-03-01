Protect Us From Coronavirus...Health Workers Beg FG

Published:

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called on the Nigerian government to protect health workers across the country from getting infected with coronavirus.The medical practitioners made the call in a statement on Saturday by the publicity secretary of NARD, Dr Egbogu Stanley.They specifically directed their request to the Federal Ministry of Health, managements of healthcare institutions, and relevant parastatals of government at all levels across the country.The doctors asked the government to ensure the provision and availability of N95 FFP3 facemasks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in various hospitals for effective prevention of the virus.They also urged the government to ensure persons travelling into the country were properly screened at all points of entry.The group advised health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion as they go about their duties, stressing that while coronavirus infection has a low fatality rate, its victims may succumb to it if not well managed.It, therefore, asked Nigerians to observe universal basic precautions such as avoiding direct contact with sick people without adequate protection, as well as unnecessary touching of eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.The NARD also urged the people to observe good cough etiquette and keep a distance of at least five feet from someone who has a chronic cough.It asked them to ensure that surfaces were clean and disinfected regularly with household spray, while hands should be washed with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitiser.The doctors advised health workers and patients with symptoms such as cough, fever, and shortness of breath to wear facemasks regularly.It gave the assurance to partner with the Federal Ministry of Health to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.