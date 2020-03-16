Pressure Mounts On Lagos Speaker Obasa To Resign

Published:

Share This

Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is under intense pressure to step down since the removal of two principal officers, Hon. Rotimi Abiru and Mr. Olumuyiwa Jimoh as chief whip and deputy majority leader, our correspondent reports. The house had also suspended two other members including Hon. Moshood Oshun and Hon. Raheem Kazeem indefinitely from the Assembly over what it described as gross misconduct, insubordination and actions capable of destabilising the house.Since the removal and suspension of the lawmakers, things are no longer at ease in the house. Another source described their removal as an alleged plot against Senator Adebayo Oshinowo, popularly known as Pepperito. Oshinowo is a former member of the state Assembly and currently senator representing Lagos East at the National Assembly.It was however gathered that following the development in the house, some power brokers in Lagos and Abuja including some forces in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are already planning to remove Obasa as speaker over allegation of lack of transparency and high-handedness. Obasa had earlier described the removal of two principal officers of the House and suspension of two other members as a measure to ensure that the legislature remained strengthened and its sanctity maintained. He stressed that the legislature must remain strong at all times, especially in relation to Nigeria’s democracy; adding that it was often the hardest hit when issues in the democratic journey pop up.“The parliament is a heartbeat of every democratic system. Its sanctity, integrity and positive reputation should be guided and protected, hence discipline is a key and where it’s lacking, the hope of the people fizzles. “Therefore, instilling discipline among members of the State House of Assembly does not equate with friction in any form between him and members of the party,” he said. Obasa had however denied having any feud with Oshinowo. The Assembly had on Thursday inaugurated a committee headed by Ibrahim Layode to look into the crisis surrounding the suspension of four lawmakers by the House.