Police Rescues Kidnapped AIT Staff Joseph Osademe,Wife In Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command said on Sunday that it had rescued a journalist working with the African Independent Television, Mr Joseph Osademe, and his wife.Joseph and his wife were kidnapped around 6pm on Saturday, but were rescued in the night by the police after they got wind of their abduction.It was learnt that the couple were seized in Choba in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, while driving in their Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, on Sunday indicated that the journalist’s car was also recovered by the personnel of the command.Omoni stated, “Operatives of the Special Area Police Division, Rumuokoro, and the IGP Squad, last night rescued Mr Joseph Osademe, a staff member of the African Independent Television, and his wife, who were abducted on Saturday evening by four armed men.“In a swift response to the distress call, the police teams immediately mobilised to the scene and rescued them from where they were kept in an uncompleted building.“Their car was also recovered and taken to the station. Meanwhile, the husband and wife are doing well and have extended their gratitude to the police for our timely response that led to their early release.”Speaking on the issue, an employee of the AIT, simply identified as Murphy, thanked the police for their quick intervention, adding that his colleague and his wife were abducted on their way home by the hoodlums.“It happened at Choba, while they were returning home on Saturday. But we are happy that they are safe and without any injury,” Murphy said