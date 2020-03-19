Police Parades Three Suspected Bank Robbers

Published:

Three suspected bank robbers have been paraded by the Cross River State Police Command.The suspects allegedly specialised in trailing and robbing bank customers after they make withdrawals.The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Nkereuwem Akpan, while briefing journalists in Calabar, said operatives of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad of the command arrested the suspects.He said the command had a rapid response mechanism to track down suspected armed robbers easily.Akpan stated, “This morning, members of a three-man robbery gang were arrested. They specialise in robbing bank customers. By the time you go to the bank and withdraw your money, before you enter your car, they will trail you and rob you.“This morning (Wednesday), they went to First Bank on Calabar Road to rob someone and in the process, the victim raised the alarm and with the help of members of the public, the suspects were picked up by our operatives.“It was a good breakthrough. The suspects have confessed to the crime. The community policing strategy of the Inspector-General of Police is working.“We have arrested over 30 suspects in the last few months. When you partner the public, you will see results and it is working.”Akpan thanked members of the public, who had been giving the police useful information, and urged them to do more.He said the suspects would be charged as soon as investigation was concluded.One of the suspects, Ifeanyi Ebama, said he was arrested after breaking the glass of the vehicle of his victim to steal money.He stated, “I broke the glass of one man’s vehicle to steal the money that was wrapped in nylon. As soon as I took the nylon, the man shouted and before I knew it, I was arrested together with two of my friends, who were waiting for me inside the getaway car.“We normally park our vehicle close to the First Bank on Calabar Road and monitor customers, who come out with huge sums of money, either in nylon bags or big envelopes.“We have been in the business for three months now. I want to beg the police to forgive us.”The command recovered from the suspects a Toyota Sienna vehicle and a rod used in opening car doors and breaking glasses.