Police IRT Team Arrests 105 Kidnappers,Armed Robbers,Recovers 50 AK47 Rifles

105 Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Gun Manufacturers, Drug Dealers Supplying Kidnappers Arrested by IRT and STS were yesterday paraded before the press by the Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba in Abuja.Over 50 AK47 Rifles and other Dangerous Weapons, Drugs, Motor Cycles and Cars Modified to Conceal and Transport Rifles were all Recovered.Suspects Arrested Confessed to Multiple Kidnappings and Killings In Several States including the Attack on Luxurious Bus/Other Vehicles and Emir Of Potiskum Convoy Along Zaria-Kaduna Road Last December where Several Persons were Kidnapped.Efforts in Progress to Arrest remaining gang members and recover more weapons while all Suspects arrested will be Prosecuted at the end of the Investigations.