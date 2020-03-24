Police Arrests Notorious Ritualist In Lagos

Published:

A suspected ritualist, Dona Asogbo, has been arrested by the personnel of the Lagos State Police Command.It was gathered that the suspect was arrested when the personnel stormed a ritualists’ den at Oko-Afo in the Badagry area of the state, while acting on a tip-off by a resident of the community, Yusuf Rashid.Rashid reportedly told the police that an uncompleted building in the community had been turned into a centre, where various crimes were being perpetrated.He explained that activities in the uncompleted building had been sources of tension for residents and traders in the community.During the raid, which was carried out around 6am on Saturday, it was learnt that Asogbo was arrested, while his partner, Peter Alogbo, escaped.A mini-sized wooden coffin was recovered from their hideout, of the den, which had all sorts of fetish materials.Asogbo was undergoing interrogation at the command’s headquarters, while efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspect.When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the suspect would be transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation.Elkana stated, “One Yusuf Rashid of the Panuse area of Oko-Afo reported that Dona Asogbo and Peter Alogbo had turned an uncompleted building in the community to a ritual centre, causing panic in the community.“An anti-robbery team, led by ASP Jeffrey, visited the scene and arrested 30-year-old Dona Asogba, while his partner, Peter Alogbo, took to his heels. A mini-sized wooden coffin was recovered, while the shrine was destroyed. The suspect is undergoing interrogation and will be transferred to the SARS.”