Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Katsina Couple

The police in Katsina State, on Wednesday, announced the arrest of three members of a gang that allegedly robbed and killed a couple in the Mashi Local Government Area of the state.The suspects are Abubakar Sada, 23; Kabiru Sani, 30; and Alhasan Ahmed, 29.Sada is from the Taka-Lafiya Quarter in Mashi, while Sani and Ahmed are from Katsina town.The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, said the three suspects, along with one Mansur Custom, who is currently at large, stormed the couple’s home in the Marina Quarter, Mashi, and allegedly killed them.He gave the names of the couple as Abubakar Aliyu, 35, and Aishatu Surajo, 20.The police spokesman said after the suspects had allegedly killed the couple, they stole N250,000, one laptop computer, one Pup-Two telephone and recharge cards of different networks from their home.Isah said items recovered from the suspects included a sword and a pestle.The police spokesman also stated that a joint team of the police, the military and repentant bandits, on Tuesday, rescued 12 passengers kidnapped by suspected bandits on Sunday.He said the passengers were travelling in a commercial bus before they were attacked and abducted by the bandits along the Yantumaki-Burunkuza Road.Isah stated, “On March 22, 2020, around 9pm, a group of bandits armed with AK-47 rifles blocked the road between Yantumaki and Burunkuza and attacked a commercial bus belonging to the Niger State Government with number plate, Niger-14 B-50 NG, driven by one Shuaibu Muhammed, 45, and kidnapped the passengers.“Consequently, on March 24, 2020, around 11.50pm, joint operations of the police, the military and repentant bandits, in collaboration with the state government, succeeded in rescuing all the 12 passengers kidnapped by the bandits.”