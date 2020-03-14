Pictures From The Actors Guild Of Nigeria Double Header Event In Abuja

Published:

The Actors Guild of Nigeria during the week pulled the who is who in Nigeria to its event in Abuja.The double header event was to unveil the prototype design of its National Secretariat,the investiture of veteran actors and actresses.Patrons, the premiere of a movie on the efforts of Nigerian Military in the fight against terrorism as well as the formal presentation of certificates to the newly elected National Exco of the Guild.In Attendance were the representatives of the Chief of Army Staff,Airforce and Inspector General of Police.The National Assembly and other sectors of the Nigerian economy were equally represpresented .The President of the Guild Emeka Rollas highlighted the activities of the Guild since his assumption of office and his plans for the Association in the coming months.The Chief Of Army Staff Lt Gen T Y Buratai able represented by Major Gen I H Mohammed pledged his continuous support for the Movie Industry in Nigeria