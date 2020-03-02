Peter Obi To Youths: Do Your Part And The World Will Look For You

Published:

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended members of the National Federation of Catholic Students, Federal Government College (Technical), Umunze, as well as members of the chaplaincy on their efforts towards the completion of their Church building project as well as the planned commencement of the construction of the RectorySpeaking weekend through his Special Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, who represented him, Obi said even though he was yet to meet the Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Odika, in person, he was fond of him for his manifest love for education and burning desire to be part of the much-needed change in the society.His words: “Though I did not know or rather have not interacted with Fr. Odika, I knew he was inviting me to visit his former school, St. Mary’s Awka. Unfortunately, I could not do so while he was the Manager, even when I heard they named one of their houses after me. But surprisingly, two priests, in the course of discussing the progress of education in Anambra State, mentioned the good work Fr. Odika did at St. Mary’s. The discussion was simply enough tonic that inspired me to visit the school, even when Fr. had already left.”Inferring from the foregoing experience, Obi advised the youth to always strive to leave positive marks by doing the right thing. “If you are a student,” he said, “leave your own mark by exceptional academic performance and high moral standards for your certificates attest both and the sky will be your limit. If you are already working, leave a mark as Fr. left at St. Mary’s and the world will look for you.”Obi, who did not announce his donation, called on all men of goodwill to support the project as part of their spiritual investment. He advised that the rectory should be big enough to accommodate priests who may join the school’s teaching staff now and in the future.Obi also commended the Provost of the School, Dr. Theresa Okoli, for her sustained efforts towards the progress of the school as could be seen from the result of her actions and activities.