Peter Obi Receives Commendation From Seminary

Published:

Share This

Students and staff of St. Domnic Savio Seminary Akpu, Anambra State, have commended former Governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, for what they called his unquantifiable support to schools throughout the country, especially in Anambra State.They made the commendation on Saturday during the presentation of a plaque to Obi by the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese and the proprietor of the School, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor, during their 2020 Annual Feast Day of the school. Most Rev. Ezeokafor said the seminary was a beneficiary of Obi’s magnanimity, having, like other schools in the state, received two vehicles, generator, computers and printers and other learning aides from the former Governor.Receiving the award on behalf of Mr. Peter Obi, his former Commissioner for Housing, Dr. Patrick Obi, thanked the seminary for acknowledging noble acts, which he described as a good way of reminding those in government that posterity will never forever good deeds. Requesting their continued prayers for the former Governor, Mr. Patrick Obi assured them that Obi would remain committed to good governance and ennobling acts.Earlier, Bishop Ezeokafor, during his homily, encouraged Christians to join hands in various ways in the training of priests. He assured there would not be a compromise in standards.The Rector of the Seminary, Rev. Fr. Maximus Okonkwo, assured that the seminary will continue to remember all her benefactors in prayers.