Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio Moves To Space 90.1FM In Ibadan

Published:

Share This

Prokonnect Ltd, the mother company that runs Ibadan’s most comprehensive magazine radio show, ‘Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio’ has announced that the programme will now be aired on one of the town’s most listened-to radio stations, Space 90.1FM.In a special statement on Sunday evening, the Publisher of Parrot Xtra Magazine who also doubles as the Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio’s Crew Leader, Olayinka Agboola said the move was necessitated by the need to expand the scope and listenership of the radio programme.Agboola, a former Press Secretary to late Governor Lam Adesina of Oyo State explained further that the radio show now has a better corporate outlook and is now ready for sponsorship by corporate bodies from anywhere in the world.His words “We are now properly connected to the world. Our listeners can now watch us live on AfroSpace Television, on Facebook, Instagram and others.”While thanking all those who have proudly associated with the radio show so far, Agboola pledged to ensure that quality and professionalism are upheld at all times saying “we are serious about what we do. That is why anybody who appears on our show will be live on television, the transcript will run on our website, pmparrot.com as well as our glossy tabloid, Parrot Xtra Magazine. I don’t think there is any media network or organization that does this anywhere in Nigeria. We thank God for the inspiration.”‘Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio’ which hit the airwaves on January 7, 2020 has so far hosted the leader of the Yorubas, Professor Banji Akintoye, Oyo’s Commissioners for Information, Culture & Tourism and Education, Science & Technology, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun and Professor Dahud Shangodoyin (now in charge of the Ministry of Establishment).The radio show which also hosted Arc. Muyiwa Ige, ex-Nigerian international, Dimeji Lawal and others, has about five segments including ‘My Conscience’ which is used to search for and select extremely indigent students of public primary and secondary schools to be supported with ‘pseudo-scholarships’.‘Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio’ is aired every Tuesday between the hours of 3 and 4pm on Space 90.1 FM located along Liberty Stadium Road, off Ring Road, Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.