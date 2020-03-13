Osinbajo's Motorbike Pilot Escort Rider Dies In Abuja Crash
Published: March 13, 2020
The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the trip.
The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.
May his soul rest in peace.
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity
Office of the Vice President
13th March, 2020
