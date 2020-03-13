Osinbajo's Motorbike Pilot Escort Rider Dies In Abuja Crash

Published:

With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President's convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the trip.The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.May his soul rest in peace.Laolu AkandeSenior Special Assistant to the President on Media and PublicityOffice of the Vice President13th March, 2020