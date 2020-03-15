Osinbajo Visits Family Of His Outrider That Died In Abuja Crash
Published: March 15, 2020
Speaking after the visit, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, noted that all will be done to ensure that the family is well cared for in the light of the unfortunate circumstances.
Gomina died on Friday in a road accident while on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with the Vice President who was scheduled for a trip.
Osinbajo described him as “a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team”.
Gomina is survived by his wife, children, and relatives.
0 comments: