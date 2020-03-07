Oshiomhole:Lawyer Drags Kano High Court Judge To NJC

Published:

A lawyer, Andrew Emwanta has filed a complaint against a judge of the Federal High Court In Kano, Justice Lewis Allagoa, for alleged misconduct as a presiding judge.Justice Allagoa on Thursday set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.According to a petition filed by Mr Emwanta and obtained by Channels Television, the interim order by justice Allagoa was hurriedly granted in favour of the defendants in the suit, less than 24 hours after Mr Oshiomhole was stopped by an injunction from Justice Danlemi Senchi, from parading himself as the APC National Chairman.He stated that justice Allagoa’s ruling has inflicted a transitional crisis in the National Headquarters of the APC.