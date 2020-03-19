Olagunsoye Oyinlola ,Others Dump APC For PDP

Published:

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party of deceit which lied to Nigerians on restructuring, adding that the party lacked the wherewithal to govern.This was as the ruling party was alleged to be characterised by lopsided political appointments and would meet its waterloo in the country, especially in the South-West before the 2023 general election.Oyinlola, a former deputy national chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, Governor Seyi Makinde, a former deputy governor of Osun State, Chief (Mrs) Olusola Obada and other leaders made the submission at the PDP South-West Unification Rally, held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday.Oyinlopla, who led several other chieftains from Osun State, including the former Secretary to the State Government during his administration, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, spoke at the rally to welcome prominent politicians from the South-West who defected back into the PDP fold.“When I told my people that I am going to Ibadan where I will be formally joining the PDP, some people asked me why. I told them that Ibadan is the source of politics in Nigeria. And also about politics in Nigeria, things are not properly done by those in power now.“I know about how these people got to power. We went into the APC because we talked about restructuring. But they got to power and they said they don’t know anything about restructuring. This is all deceit.“We are all concerned about the ongoing lopsided appointments into public offices. When Kemi Adeosun was removed, she was replaced with one of their own. When the former DG of NIA, Ayodele Oke, was removed, he was replaced with one of their own and now, when the removed Dakuku Peterside as the DG of NIMASA, he was replaced with one of their own,” he said.The former Osun governor also said the time had come to reorganise politics in the South-West, even as she admonished the leaders and members of the PDP to be circumspect in their approach to political activities in the zone and assured that the party would regain its lost glory.Also speaking, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said the rally marked the beginning of unity in the South-West and, by extension, in the country, disclosing that the rally held against the expectations of some naysayers.“I want to talk about two things here. Firstly, some people said we should not hold the rally because of the coronavirus. This is an admittance by the leaders of the other party that there is coronavirus in their party. But we don’t have coronavirus in our own party, the PDP.“Secondly, I want to condemn here those protested against Operation Amotekun in Lagos and those who protested in Ekiti State. I want to say it here that they are not true and authentic Yoruba. But either they like it or not, Amotekun has come to stay with us here in the South-West,” he said.Various other PDP leaders in the South-West were also present at the rally, including former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State; the deputy national chairman (South), Eddy Olafeso; another former national leader, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; wife of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja and Mr Femi Babalola.PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was represented by his son, Adamu, while others present included deputy governor of Oyo State, Raufu Olaniyan, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipupo, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, chairman of the Adamawa State chapter of the PDP, A. T. Shehu and a former member of the state House of assembly, Ademola Ige, among several others.