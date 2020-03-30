Nigerian Coronavirus Survivor Shares Her Experience At Lagos Isolation Centre
Published: March 30, 2020
She was discharged today.
These were some of her tweets.
Today, I am PROUD to inform you that I MURDERED COVID-19 & have tested NEGATIVE TWICE! I HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED!🤸🏾♂
I bless God for His mercies.🙏🏽
The nurses at IDH Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hardwork.
Thank you Governor @jidesanwoolu for coming to see me.🙏🏽
Thanks to everyone who called, sent messages and tried to contact me. I am grateful and well. 🙏🏽
This experience reminded me of the value of friendship. Some people I refer to as friends speculated about this, but never reached out to check. Thank you still. Back to the grind!😆
Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled w/ coming forward, but I want to inspire hope.
I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) & fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated.
Days after, I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.
