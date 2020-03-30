Nigerian Coronavirus Survivor Shares Her Experience At Lagos Isolation Centre

Published:

A survival of coronavirus who has been in isolation at Yaba isolation centre Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi has taken to social media to express her experience.She was discharged today.These were some of her tweets.Today, I am PROUD to inform you that I MURDERED COVID-19 & have tested NEGATIVE TWICE! I HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED!🤸🏾‍♂I bless God for His mercies.🙏🏽The nurses at IDH Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hardwork.Thank you Governor @jidesanwoolu for coming to see me.🙏🏽Thanks to everyone who called, sent messages and tried to contact me. I am grateful and well. 🙏🏽This experience reminded me of the value of friendship. Some people I refer to as friends speculated about this, but never reached out to check. Thank you still. Back to the grind!😆Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled w/ coming forward, but I want to inspire hope.I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) & fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated.Days after, I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.