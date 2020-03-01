Nigeria Needs A New Constitution Now...Obasanjo

Published:

Share This

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said yesterday reiterated his commitment to continue to fight Nigeria’s unity till the end of his life. He spoke at the first memorial lecture of Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, the founder of O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Lagos. Obasanjo said Nigeria must address the agitation for restructuring for the country to move forward.He said, “Nigeria needs a new constitution which will contain the aspirations, fears and realities of the present state of Nigeria.” According to him, the spate of insecurity in the country has fuelled the agitation for regional security network. He said governors as the chief security officers of their respective states cannot afford to keep mum in the face of kidnapping, banditry, and Boko Haram attacks.“All that our governors are doing to fight insecurity, let us join forces with them for the success of quality security in the country. If we don’t have quality security, it will lead the country to doom,” he said. He added that restructuring would solve the nationwide agitation by ethnic nationalities. He decried the suspicion among ethnic groups and regions in the country, saying, “The language we are using to address ourselves across the region now is uncouth and it must not continue. I will continue to fight for Nigeria’s unity until I die.But this fight is not to make my children and my race second class citizens.” Obasanjo noted that agitations in the last century and during his presidency were for true federalism but have now shifted to restructuring. “When I was president, what we met and what was happening, especially with the Abacha regime, people were clamouring for true federalism, not divide Nigeria. Now people are not clamouring for true federalism again, everybody is talking about restructuring.“If we don’t address restructuring, they may go from restructuring to self-determination and this will be a serious problem. “If Boko Haram can get external support, any group that decides to go will get support from within and outside.” He said the late Fasehun was concerned about the lopsided political structure and arrangement in the country and would love to see these concerns addressed.