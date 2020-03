Published:

Share This

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural group in Nigeria, has directed its members to stop cattle supply into markets nationwide. The directive was given Monday night during an emergency meeting held at the group’s headquarters in Abuja.The president of the association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo,said that the directive followed the advice by the government that people minimise social interaction over the coronavirus pandemic. “This would last up to two or three weeks when the matter would be reviewed. It’s a known fact that meat could only be eaten when people are healthy, and we could not afford to leave our people without guidance at this time of need,” Bodejo said.