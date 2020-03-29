Mixed Reactions As Buhari's Video And Pictures Surface After Meeting With Minister,DG NCDC At Aso Rock

Published:

Share This

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to criticize the video and pictures released by the Presidency on Saturday over his meeting with Minister of Health and DG of NCDC.The short video showed the President receiving the officials at Aso Rock and later seeing them off after the meeting.The President then waved to some people standing by as he walked back into the house without uttering a word.To some of them, the President ought to have used the occasion to address Nigerians on the Convid-19 pandemic that is leading to the lockdown of the entire nation.His spokesman Femi Adesina had during the week said it is not in the President's style to speak on the matter .His supporters meanwhile said the videos and pictures is a manifestation that the President is doing well and not flown abroad as being speculated in some quarters