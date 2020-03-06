Manchester United:Odion Ighalo's Double Sinks Derby County

Published:

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that the Red Devils could extend the stay of Odion Ighalo beyond the summer, Sports Extra reports.Ighalo joined the Red Devils on a six months loan in the January transfer window, with an option to buy.The 30-year-old striker has made five appearances and has scored once.“He (Ighalo) is here on merit,” he told Sky Sports prior to Manchester United’s clash at Derby County.“He’s here because he’s a goal scorer and he’s a different type of a striker for us.“Of course we might get to the summer and ‘yeah we want to extend this’ – who knows?“He’s come in as a breath of fresh air and he’s had chances – in his five minutes against Chelsea he had a great chance.“Against Brugge, he scored. Against Watford, he had a great chance. Against Everton, he’s there, he had a chance but it was a very good save.“He doesn’t miss the target very often. So, it’s about having that for Anthony (Martial), Marcus (Rashford) and Mason (Greenwood) to learn.“That’s where the sharks are swimming. It’s comfortable outside the box where you can have a few shots, but it’s in there where it might be a bit tougher and you might get hurt but that’s where you get your goals.”