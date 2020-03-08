Major General Ja Okunbor Buried Amidst Tears

Published:

The body of late Major General Joseph Aiyowieren Okunbor who was once the Provost Marshall Nigerian Army, Director of Legal Service Nigerian Army and Commander, Training and Doctrines Command Nigerian Army was laid to rest in Benin City, Edo State.The burial ceremony commenced with Service of Songs at his residence at House No 3 Army Post Housing Estate, Ekosodin, Benin City followed by the Church Service at St Luke Military (Prot) Church, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST) Isiohor, Benin City which was superintendent by the Acting Director Chaplain Service Protestant, Col (VEN) MA Abolanle.Late Maj Gen JA Okunbor's body was finally laid to rest with full compliment of Military burial Ceremony.The General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje who represented the Chief of Army Staff handed over the National Flag and other insignia to the Next of Kin of the late General.Maj Gen AB Omozoje also read the funeral Ovation of late Maj Gen JA Okunbor at the grave site Benin Vaults & Gardens , Paradise park cemetery.In attendance, to pay the last respect to late Major General Okunbor were alot of senior officers, both serving and retired.Hassan Ifijeh MohammedColonelDeputy Director Army Public Relations2 Division Nigerian Army