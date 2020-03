Lovers Die After Mutiple Round Of Sex In Port Harcourt Hotel

Published:

An unidentified woman and her lover are now feared dead after allegedly using sex enhancement pills to aid their sexual pleasure at a house in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.The lady was found lifeless while her male partner was found unconscious with his manhood erect in a Storey building at Elechi-Wobo street Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.Eyewitnesses said neighbors broke into the Self-contained apartment and found the two victims naked.“The deceased man was settled by his oga last month (February) after serving him at Ikoku and has started marriage plans with the girl.“There were also sex-enhancing drugs by the table near the mattress,” the eyewitness said.The yet to be identified man later died Thursday in the hospital, three days after the incident.The Rivers State Police Command has been contacted and are yet to react to the incident.