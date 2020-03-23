Lockdown Nigeria Now,..Aisha Buhari Tells FG

Published:

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a total lockdown in Nigeria over the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs Buhari, in a tweet on Monday, commended the recent school lockdown in the country but described the act as counterproductive if parents still go to work. She said: “It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work.We should not isolate students and expose their parents. Let us remember that they will meet at home.” It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents. Let us remember that they will meet at home.#TotalLockDown#StayAtHomeAisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 23, 2020 The President’s wife had revealed on Thursday that one of her daughters, who returned from the United Kingdom, was in self-isolation amidst the coronavirus scare. Also, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, revealed that one of the sons tested positive to coronovirus.The coronavirus pandemic has about 350,000 confirmed cases, 14,000 deaths globally as at today, according to worldometers.info. Nigeria, which just recorded its first death from the virus, had ordered a shut down of schools, tertiary institutions and places of worship last week. Lagos state, being the first to announce a compulsory 14 days stay-at-home for civil servants, has the highest number of reported cases in the country.Churches and mosques in many states across the country defied the ban order and opened for their usual forms of worship last Friday and Sunday respectively. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Nigeria has 36 confirmed cases of the pandemic as at March 23, 2020. The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/A7STOjTQeW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020