Lagos Coronavirus Cases May Rise To 39,000 In Days

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, at a press briefing on Friday said the state might witness 39,000 cases of COVID-19 in a worst-case scenario.Abayomi, therefore, urged residents to adhere to the social distancing rules to contain the spread of the disease.He said, “Our mathematical modelling shows that the worst-case scenario is that we may see up to 39,000 cases in Lagos, but if everyone practises good social distancing, the figure will be limited to 13,000.“If we add social distancing to active contact tracing, then we will be able to bend the curve further. The figures may seem alarming at this point, but this is just to emphasise to the Lagos community to follow the instructions of the incident commander to make sure that we practise social distancing.“Looking at the same timeframe from the introduction of the index case, you can see that Lagos State is not seen anywhere near what Spain, Italy, and Iran are showing. So, at weeks two and three of our index case, we are flat and at week four, we have 37 cases; while at the same fourth week, Italy, Iran, and Spain had more than 20,000 cases.”The commissioner added that the state was tracing 3,000 contacts who might have had contact with some of the confirmed cases.