It’s True Two People Died After Justice Oguntade Birthday Party In London ..Segun Osoba

Published:

Share This

Former Ogun State Governor Segun Osoba has admitted that he was at the birthday party of Nigeria's High Commissioner to United Kingdom in London , “Yes, I was at the party and it is true that two people had died but a lot of unnecessary alarm is being raised, although, I sympathise with the families of those who died.“It does not follow that they contracted the virus at the party, they probably might have been carrying it in their bodies and manifested soon after the party.“But I was there and the party took place 15 days ago and if there is any virus in my body it should have manifested by now. I came back last Thursday almost a week today and as I landed I granted an interview to TVC at the airport, considering the action that the Lagos State Government has been taken, I announced that I will be going into self- isolation immediately.“I have been in self-isolation since I returned from the UK and I have had no symptom, no cough, no fever nor itches in my throat and I have been keeping to the rules as given by the government of Lagos State that all of us who arrived from abroad should isolate ourselves for 14 days.