APC Crisis:Adams Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness,Says I've Learnt My Lessons

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday resumed office after being away for about two weeks, saying he has learnt his lesson.At the end of the meeting that lasted for about five hours, Oshiomhole announced the lifting of the suspension on the party’s National Deputy Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu and the National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir. The suspension of Shuaibu and Abdulkadir by the Oshiomhole-led NWC was part of the issues that fuelled the crisis rocking the party.Members of the NWC who were perceived as anti- Oshiomhole at the meeting include the acting National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, National Vice Chairman (South West) Bankole Oluwajana, National Vice Chairman (North East) Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Deputy Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim and National Vice Chairman (North West) Inuwa Abdulkadir.Those in Oshiomhole’s camp who attended the meeting are; National Deputy Chairman (South), Abiola Ajumobi; National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hillard Eta; National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala; National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibiduro; National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu; National Women Leader, Salamatu Hassan Baiwa; acting National Auditor, Paul Chuwkuma; National Treasurer, Abu Adamu Fanda; National Welfare Officer, Ibrahim Masari; and Leader (Physically Challenged), Misbau Didi.Oshiomhole said the decision on the two members of the NWC was taken in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliation in the party. He said the two party chiefs can now resume their duties.“I have asked everyone, whatever they consider to be my shortcomings, for forgiveness and they have forgiven me. Whatever I considered to be anyone’s shortcomings that irritated me I have also forgiven and I believe this is the way it should be so that we can provide a united and cohesive leadership for our party.“I was so humbled yesterday at the court. We went to court and what was reported more was the fact that the court granted a stay of execution that suspended me as chairman by a lower court but more profound for me was the remark of the judge when he said ‘political parties in Nigeria should learn how to manage their differences in-house’. Those were the powerful words of that judge and if a judge goes beyond who is right or wrong and is giving advice, I am humbled,” he said.Asked about the fate of Architect Waziri Bulama who was appointed as the National Secretary of the party at the peak of the crisis, he parried the question, saying he has answered all questions he needed to.Amidst tight security, massive crowd heralded the arrival of Oshiomhole at the party’s secretariat earlier in the day. Oshiomhole was received by 17 chairmen of the state chapters of the party around 1pm.In his opening address, Oshiomhole said the disagreement among chieftains of the party should not be seen as a surprising development. “So, today we have come here to remind people, members nationwide, that this NWC is not divided. It is true we have had arguments. It is true some tempers may have been high. It is true some people may have been provoked to try to approach the court, but it is also true that deep in our hearts no one of us wants to destroy our party.“Let me also say that I am the first to admit that I am not the best chairman in the world and I will never be. But no one can fault the sincerity of my purpose. My style can only be my style. But, I recognise that I must reconcile my style to others so that we can meet in the middle of the road.“The weapon against suspicion is more dialogue and more dialogue. People probably need to be reassured that I am not capable of being bias by the very background that I come from, and I recognise that one tree can never make a forest,” he said.