I Did Not Ask People To Put Hair In Water To Heal Covid-19..Rev Mbaka

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has debunked the report in social media that he had ministered that people should check their bible to find a strand of hair which they should put in water to wash their face as the solution to the COVID-19 global pandemic.On Saturday night, rumours went viral in the Coal City State that the controversial Catholic priest had directed that people should search for a strand of hair in their bible from the book of Psalms for a strand of hair which they should in water and use the water to cleanse their family against the coronavirus pandemic.But Mbaka in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, described the report from the pit of hell and the handiwork of enemies of Adoration Ministry.The statement read, “I, Rev Fr Ejike Camillus Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria do hereby bring to you, my people, a message of hope and deliverance of the sick world from COVID-19 pandemic.“I hereby debunk the claim being peddled on public domain and social media that I, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, had ministered that people should check their bible to find a strand of hair which they should put in water to wash their face as the solution to the COVID-19 global pandemic.“This claim credited to me is false, mendacious, unfounded. As a priest of the Holy Roman Catholic Church, I am not associated with such occultic and satanic utterances or practices in my ministrations. The claim is a handwork of enemies of Adoration Ministry seeking to dent my good image.“Those spreading such rumours are agents of darkness, witches and wizards from the pit of hell with a demonic assignment of misleading people over such a global life-threatening pandemic. Consequently, I enjoin all true Christians to ignore these agents from the satanic kingdom.”