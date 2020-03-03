House Of Reps Goes On 2 Weeks Break Over Coronavirus

Published:

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution to suspend plenary for two weeks to enable the management of the National Assembly, put measures in place against the spread of coronavirus in the country.This was part of the resolution of the house, following a motion of urgent public importance by representative Uyime Idem, and seconded by Ndudi Elumelu, on the need for immediate action to prevent any new cases of the virus.Rep Uyime called on the Federal Government to release more funds to the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in order to quarantine, treat, and contain the COVID-19 situation.The lawmaker added that the situation is so dire globally that 3,000 people have died and over 90,000 are infected with the virus.He called on the leadership of NASS to set up an ad-hoc committee to liaise with relevant health agencies to ensure the virus is contained.Also, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu called on NASS management to put mechanisms in place to ensure the virus doesn’t find a place in the National Assembly.No date for the suspension has been set yet.