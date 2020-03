Published:

A young man who today destroyed the official vehicle of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has been arrested by security agents.The Governor who was at Egbema Oguta area of the State for an official visit had his Bullet proof Lexus Jeep rear glass destroyedThe young man was said to have hauled a huge rock at the vehicle which shattered the glass.The governor was seated in the car as at the time of the incident and was unhurt.