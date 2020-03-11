Gov Okowa Loses 3 Aides Within 5 Days

Published:

Share This

Three aides of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have died within five days in different circumstances.This was reliably gathered in Warri on Tuesday.The deceased include an executive assistant to the governor, Chief Amos Itihwe, who was reported dead days after two other aides of Okowa died of illness.Itihwe, who was a former ethnic nationality commissioner in the Delta Oil Producing Area Development Commission, a one-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and lately, Executive Assistant on Political Matters to the Governor, died after a protracted illness.Earlier on Sunday, sources said another aide to the governor, Friday Akpoyibo, died few days after another Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Godspower Muemuifo, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a brief illness.Meanwhile, Okowa has expressed sadness on the passing of his aides.The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, commiserated with the families of the deceased and their communities of Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area and Egbo-Ide in the Ughelli South Local Government Area, respectively.The governor described Akpoyibo, who was the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ughelli North Local Government Area, between 2012 and 2014 and a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, as a “grassroots and thoroughbred politician and administrator.”Okowa said the deceased was loved by his people because of his strong convictions and truthful disposition at all times.On Muemuifo, a former Secretary to the Ughelli South Local Government Area, Okowa said he was an astute politician, complete party man and trusted leader at the grassroots, who would be sadly missed.Okowa stated, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passage of renowned grassroots politicians, Chief Godspower Muemuifo and Chief Friday Akpoyibo, who passed away on March 4, 2020 and March 8, 2020, respectively.“The news of their passage was saddening because they were formidable pillars of our party in their areas.“They were trusted politicians, who distinguished themselves in the service of their people in different capacities, and were honest and truthful men, who spoke truth to power.“These gentle party men will be greatly missed by the entire Ughelli South and Ughelli North people and Deltans, especially those they had had dealings with.”