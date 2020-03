Published:

The ancient town of Umuagu Obowo ,Imo State was agog recently when the paramount ruler of the town His Royal Highness Eze Engr Rowland Ukeagbu Okonkwo,Agu 1 of Umuagu Obowo was laid to rest.The event was attended by dignitaries from within and outside the country.Some of them were the Chief of Army Staff, Gen T Y Buratai and several other top officers of the Nigerian ArmyThe event also had in attendance, politicians,.technocrats, Businessmen, academicians and a host of others including traditional rulers.These are pictures from the event.Eze Rowland Okonkwo is survived by his widow and five children including Major General Emeka Okonkwo of the Nigerian Army Headquarters Abuja