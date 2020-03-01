FG To Reopen Reconstructed Lagos Ibadan Expressway Kara Bridge Today

Published:

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, has said Berger/Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be opened to motorists on Sunday (today).Kuti, who made this known during a final tour of the section on Saturday afternoon, said the entire Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project would be completed early 2022.He said the extension was due to the new design of the road.According to him, the 600 meters stretch from the end of Berger Bus Stop to the beginning of Kara Bridge started mid-January on outbound Lagos and was completed in six weeks.He stated that the inbound repair, which began in September and was completed in December, was however delayed due to the heavy rainfall in October, 2019.Kuti said the stretch from Magboro to PUNCH Place would be completed and opened by the first week of March while the construction zone around Mowe would be opened in April.The controller stated that by the end of April a total of 31 kilometers out of the 43km stretch from the Old Toll Gate to Sagamu Interchange being handled by Messrs Julius Berger would have been completed.He said, “The new concept introduced into the project such as the underpasses, interchange, flyovers, toll plazas and pedestrian crossing will extend to 2022.“But by December 2021, the main corridor will be completed. The main hassles on some of the stretches where we are currently working should be over by the end of 2021.”He explained that work would commence on the underpasses and other new designs of the road towards the end of this year.Kuti said the road had been designed to last at least 25 years and would be maintained by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency.