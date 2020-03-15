FG Shutdown Chinese Restaurant In Lagos For Discriminating Against Nigerians

Published:

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has shut down a Chinese eatery in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State for refusing to serve Nigerians.In a tweet accompanied by photos of the eatery, the FCCPC explained that the staff of Haufei Restaurant and mall, located on 33 Aboyade Close, admitted that it was the business policy of the owners not to serve Nigerians.“Today, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant and mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI, based on credible intelligence and surveillance that the business declines service to Nigerians.“Staff of the business admitted this is the policy and our operatives experienced the same. Both now closed for further regulatory action,” the tweet read.Meanwhile, some Nigerians who had experienced the discriminatory treatment at the eatery also took to social media to share their plights.