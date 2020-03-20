FG Shuts Down Enugu Airport (That Is Under Reconstruction),Two Others Over Coronavirus
Published: March 20, 2020
The three airports shut are Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
These were contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu.
Nuhu said the three airports would be closed till further notice effective 00:01hours, Saturdays, March 21.
He said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be opened but no flight from the thirteen COVID-19 high-risk countries would be allowed into the country.
CKN News recalled that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport is currently under reconstruction and has been closed for months now.
