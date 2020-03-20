FG Shuts Down Enugu Airport (That Is Under Reconstruction),Two Others Over Coronavirus

Published:

The Federal Government on Thursday evening shut down three international airports in the country as part of precautionary measure to curb the ravaging spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The three airports shut are Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.These were contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu.Nuhu said the three airports would be closed till further notice effective 00:01hours, Saturdays, March 21.He said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be opened but no flight from the thirteen COVID-19 high-risk countries would be allowed into the country.CKN News recalled that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport is currently under reconstruction and has been closed for months now.