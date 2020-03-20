FG Orders Total Shutdown Of All Universities,Polytechnics etc In Nigeria

Published:

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country and as part of measures to contain the spread.This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono.According to a communique on Thursday, Mr Echono who gave the order on behalf of the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, also noted that all 104 Unity Schools in the country should close on or before the 26th of March, 2020 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Corona virus.The Minister asked all the Principals of the Unity Colleges to fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.“We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately.“Others are to hurry and close the latest on 26th March,” the statement partly read.In the meantime, the Minister said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol based sanitizers, and hand washing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.Adamu Adamu also directed the Principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasizing that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.