Femi Kuti Suspends African Shrine Shows Over Coronavirus

The Management of the New Africa Shrine has halted its regular programming as the country and the world at large continues to take precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.Femi, the son of the late afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, took to social media on Wednesday to make the announcement.He also advised everyone to stay safe, noting that they will continue to monitor the situation before reverting to regular programming.His PostThe Management of the New Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the globe. We will continue to monitor the situation of things before we revert to our regular programming. STAY SAFE EVERYONE #saynotocoronavirus Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti and Femi Anikulapo-Kuti. ❤️🤗A post shared by Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@femiakuti) on Mar 18, 2020 at 4:17am PDTAs of Wednesday, March 18, the Federal Government announced that five new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total of infected persons in Nigeria to eight.The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire confirmed the cases during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.He explained that among the five new cases, three arrived from the United States while two came from the United Kingdom.“We are still collating information on the travellers; two out of the three from the US are Nigerian, a mother and a 6-week old baby which makes it the youngest COVID-19 patient we have”.Consequently, the Federal Government has issued a travel ban on 13 countries over the pandemic.The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha made the announcement at a media briefing on Wednesday.The affected countries are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Iran, Switzerland, Norway, Netherland, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain.