Female Youth Corper Dies In Abuja Hotel

A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reportedly died in a hotel in Abuja days to the end of her service.Amaka Asikaogu and a male friend ordered food and drinks after checking into the New England Hotel in Abuja on Saturday evening.Moments after the orders were served, the man, who is yet to be named, left Ms Asikaogu in the room and exited the hotel.The Sun said in a report on Sunday that the hotel’s staff who saw the man leaving the hotel asked about his companion and he assured them that she was fine and alone in the room.The staff reportedly placed a call to the room to hear from Asikaogu who confirmed she was fine.The NYSC member passed the night alone in the room.The hotel’s management became anxious the following day when the lady was not seen to check out.Her corpse was said to have been found when the management forced its way into the room.The newspaper said a distant family friend told its reporter that the deceased’s parents recently sent her money to get accommodation.