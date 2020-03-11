Nasarawa Now Home To Two Banished Emirs

Published:

The deposed Emir Of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been relocated from Loko development area of Nasarawa State to Awe Local Government Area.The police Helipad, with number 5N-LEH, which conveyed the deposed Emir from Loko town landed at the government house in Lafia, the state capital at 2:11 pm Tuesday afternoon.Wearing red traditional regalia over his white clothes with his face covered in a white turban, he was received by the Emirs of Nasarawa and Lafia alongside some government functionaries.It was gathered that Mr Sanusi will take asylum in Awe local government area of Nasarawa state.This brings the number of Emirs to have taken asylum in Nasarawa state to two; Emir of Gwandu, Mustapha Jokolo, had taken asylum in Obi local government area of the state after he was deposed by the Kebbi State government in 2005.