Published:

Share This

The Pastor Of popular COZA Church in Abuja Pastor Fatoyinbo is daring Nigerian authorities by asking his members to attend a Church service slated for today in Abuja.In a poster circulating across social media pastor is defying the Federal Government order of not more than 50 people at any given event or church service.It is not yet clear whether the authorities will clamp down on the Church if it goes on with its decision.