Covid-19:Glo Founder Mike Adenuga Foundation Donates N1.5b

The efforts by government to raise funds to combat the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) got a huge boost on Monday as the Mike Adenuga Foundation (MAF) donated the sum of N1.5 billion to the cause.The donation is made up of N1billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which is coordinating the fund raising by corporate bodies to support the initiatives aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic and N500 million to the Lagos State Government which has recorded most of the cases in Nigeria.Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs Bella Disu, presented the N500m cheque to the Lagos State Government in Lagos, while a representative of MAF presented the N1 billion cheque to CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in Abuja.The Foundation said it was committed to the wellbeing of the entire Nigerian citizens, especially at this time when the country was battling the Coronavirus pandemic. It also commended the government, individuals and organizations for their efforts to contain the spread of the virus.MAF noted that the core values that connect people firmly with one another – love for family, community and enterprise – were the most threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and stressed that the Foundation remained committed to the protection and promotion of those values.MAF also pledged to continue its current efforts to assist various bodies and institutions in the country with the supply of such essential items as Sanitizers, Masks, Test Kits, Personal Prospective Equipment (PPEs) and Respirators to combat the pandemic.The Foundation advised all to take measures to ensure their safety in line with the guidelines provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO). These include social distancing, regular hand washing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, limiting non-essential travel and ensuring timely medical checkups.“Our primary focus at MAF is to ensure that all Nigerians remain safe to support their families and the economy. We urge everyone to stay aware of updated practices and strategies to combat Coronavirus. These are trying times. However, we are confident we will overcome the challenge,” it concluded.