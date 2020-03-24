Covid 19: Time To Take Drastic Measures ..NUJ President

Published:

The NIGERIA Union of Journalists National Secretariat reiterates its call on the Federal Government to take drastic steps to minimize the spread of Covid 19 across the country. Specifically the Federal Government should emulate Lagos and few other states that have asked certain categories of workers to stay at home for two weeks.The Union is not happy that the Federal Government is not doing enough in this regard and calls for the immediate closing down of the Federal Secretariat Abuja and other offices since majority of these workers commute daily to work using public transportation.There is also an urgent need for more awareness especially in the rural areas while more Isolation centres and testing kits should be provided in the FCT and in all states of the Federation. And these should be without prejudice to the efforts of respective State Governments.Chris IsiguzoNational President